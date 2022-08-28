Watch Frightened Rabbit’s Grant Hutchison perform live with The Twilight Sad

Frightened Rabbit drummer Grant Hutchison performed live with The Twilight Sad at their Scottish festival show yesterday (August 27) – see footage below.

The Scottish band – who collaborated with Frightened Rabbit on a number of occasions – were playing the Connect Festival in their homeland on Saturday, and were joined by Hutchison on drums.

Back in April, The Twilight Sad covered Frightened Rabbit’s ‘Keep Yourself Warm’ with Grant, a song that the band have regularly covered at shows since their close friend, Frightened Rabbit frontman and Grant’s brother, Scott Hutchison, died by suicide in 2018.

Sharing a photo from the Connect Festival performance, Grant also threw back to 15 years prior, sharing a photo of Scott performing with Twilight Sad frontman James Graham.

See the post and footage of the performance at Connect below.

Speaking to NME in 2019, Graham discussed how singing Scott’s Frightened Rabbit songs on stage and on record helped to keep him connected to his friend.

“When Scott passed away, there were so many messages, memories and story about him on the internet,” he said. “They were beautiful things, and people said so many amazing things about Scott, but I couldn’t do it. I went into my shell about it and was really protective of memories of Scott. They were my memories and not anybody else’s. Everyone else wants to share and that’s a beautiful, thing as well – but for me, I couldn’t.

“My way of voicing my emotions about it was to sing his songs. It’s partly selfishly for us because it’s still a very cathartic to do, and in a weird way it feels like I’m speaking to my friend every night.”

Fans can donate to a Tiny Changes, a mental health charity set up in Hutchison’s memory, here.

Meanwhile, Hutchison’s family and Frightened Rabbit bandmates recently released The Work, a book collecting and celebrating the late frontman’s lyrics and art. This summer, the band asked fans to share their photos of Scott’s artwork for another forthcoming book.

The band shared the special request on their social media pages, with a caption that reads: “As we were putting together our recent book The Work, a collection of Scott’s lyrics alongside snippets of his scribblings, it became clear that there was enough great material for a companion piece that could sit alongside it, celebrating the visual elements of Scott’s art.”