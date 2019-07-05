Watch the fun video for Michael Kiwanuka and Tom Misch’s disco-pop track ‘Money’

Michael Kiwanuka and Tom Misch have shared a fun new video for their recent disco-pop collaboration, ‘Money’.

The track, which was initially released last month, features Yebba on backing vocals and precedes new solo music from Kiwanuka.

In the Louis Bhose-directed video, Kiwanuka plays a supermarket worker who is shortly revealed to be an undercover millionaire. He and Misch dance through the store, doling out piles of cash before the shot switches to one of the two musicians dancing around luxury cars. You can watch it below now.

Speaking about the track previously, Kiwanuka said: “The premise of ‘Money’ is that, at first listen, it’s a song about money and how much I want it and love it. I want to use money to meet people and be around people that have a lot of it. But as you listen closer, it’s actually about how too much love for money can be dangerous.”

Misch added of working with the Mercury-nominated musician: “I have been a big fan of Michael for a few years, so I was really excited to work with him. In the session, it was cool to find we share a common love for ‘8os disco so we thought we would try something with that vibe. It came together really quickly and I enjoyed producing it, Michael killed it on the vocals. Big love to YEBBA on the BVs, Tobie Tripp on strings and Russell Elevado for the killer mix!”

The pair are both set to play a number of shows separately over the coming months. Michael Kiwanuka will play:

July 2019

6 – Barcelona, Festival Cruilla

9 – Ukraine, Atlas Weekend

12 – Slovakia, Pohoda Festival

20 – Turkey, One Love Festival



August 2019

5 – Germany, Taubchenthal

10 – Germany, Haldern Pop Festival

30 – UK, End Of The Road Festival



September 2019

1 – Ireland, Electric Picnic Festival

Tom Misch will play:

July 2019

6 – France, Festival Django Reinhardt

7 – Switzerland, Montreux Jazz

14 – Shepton Mallet, NASS Festival



September 2019

20-21 – Dallas, Texas, Crossroads Guitar Festival