Watch Future Islands perform ‘Plastic Beach’ on ‘Seth Meyers’

Future Islands were the musical guest on the latest episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers, where they performed their latest single, ‘Plastic Beach’.

The energetic performance sees the band opening under a dimly lit stage, before exploding into a variety of colour and light as the song reaches its climax.

Watch the full performance below:

Advertisement

In addition to their performance, Future Islands have shared Dan Deacon‘s remix of their song, ‘For Sure’.

Both ‘Plastic Beach’ and the original version of ‘For Sure’ are taken from the band’s sixth studio album, ‘As Long As You Are’, which was released in early October last year.

In a press statement, Deacon said the original version of ‘For Sure’ reminded him of the time when he lived together with Future Island band members.

“Like most people, the last year has made me realise how important my friends are to me, and how much I miss being with them. When the guys released ‘For Sure’, it really brought me back to memories of when we lived together and I could hear them practicing in the basement,” Deacon said.

“It was a comforting project that brought me close to people I love and missed very much. One of my favourite things about being a musician are the friendships and bonds that are made through it. It’s hard to imagine my life, let alone my music, without having met these bozos.”

Advertisement

In November, Future Islands put their trademark synth spin on The National frontman Matt Berninger‘s solo single ‘One More Second’.

“Every time I put on Future Islands my impression of the human condition improves,” Berninger said in a statement. “Their remix of ‘One More Second’ kills me.”