Watch ‘Game Of Thrones’ star Kit Harington cover Train’s ‘Drops Of Jupiter’

Game Of Thrones star Kit Harington has performed a cover of Train‘s ‘Drops Of Jupiter’ on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The actor performed his take on the 2001 track on the piano with the help of Fallon’s backing band last night (August 12) for the show’s 1,500th episode. You can view the performance below.

According to Fallon: “The sketch has been a white whale, we’ve been pitching it for years. Dozens of celebrities, including singers, were invited to the challenge. They all passed.”

At one point in the performance, the whole crowd got up on their feet for Harington’s rendition.

Harington recently opened up about his “gender fluid” upbringing.

The actor said he “idolised” his mother Deborah Jane Catesby as a child, and explained how she taught her sons about gender politics from a young age.

“I asked for a Mighty Max and she bought me a Polly Pocket,” he said. “I asked for an Action Man and I got a doll – it was very gender fluid from the word go. And I went with it.”

Harington then explained how he wants to move away from characters that are “silent” and “heroic” like Jon Snow, his Game of Thrones character, going forward.

“I feel that emotionally men have a problem, a blockage, and that blockage has come from the Second World War, passed down from grandfather to father to son,” Harington said.

“We do not speak about how we feel because it shows weakness, because it is not masculine. Having portrayed a man who was silent, who was heroic, I feel going forward that is a role I don’t want to play any more.”

He added: “It is not a masculine role that the world needs to see much more of.”

Harington is currently starring in the second season of the Netflix anthology series Criminal, in which he plays an estate agent accused of rape now undergoing police questioning.