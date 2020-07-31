News Music News

Watch ‘Game of Thrones’ star Maisie Williams in Madeon’s powerful new video for ‘Miracle’

The video is also directed by another 'Game of Thrones' star...

By Elizabeth Aubrey
Maisie Williams - Credit: Alamy

Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams appears in Madeon’s video for new song ‘Miracle’ – watch it below now.

Williams, who played Arya Stark in the long-running HBO show which ended last year, is seen floating through space following the aftermath of a tragic accident in the emotive video. ‘Miracle’ appears on Madeon’s latest album, ‘Good Faith’.

You can watch the video below:

The video was directed by another Game of Thrones star – Lena Heady, who played Ceresi Lannister in the show.

Speaking about the making of the video, Madeon said: “A few months ago, while I was on tour, Lena reached out about making a video for ‘Miracle.’

“Her vision was so clear, it was very different from the way I’ve illustrated the universe of my album Good Faith up to that point but I thought that’s what made the idea so fascinating for me.

“She focused on the drama of the music and made a beautiful video. I’m very honoured that my music inspired her!”

Last year, Williams opened up about her experience of feeling body shame when filming Game of Thrones. 

“Around season 2 or 3, my body started to mature and I started to become a woman, but Arya was still very much trying to be disguised as a boy,” she told Vogue. “I had to have really short hair and they’d constantly cover me in dirt and shade my nose so it looked really broad and I looked really manly.”

She explained that she also had to have a “strap across [her] chest to flatten any growth that had started”. “That just felt horrible for six months of the year and I felt kind of ashamed for a while,” the actor said.

Last year, Williams discussed how finding fame through Game Of Thrones affected her mental health. “It gets to a point where you’re almost craving something negative, so you can just sit in a hole of sadness,” she said.

A new Game of Thrones prequel series focusing on the Targaryens has been ordered to pilot by HBO.

