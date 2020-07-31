Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams appears in Madeon’s video for new song ‘Miracle’ – watch it below now.

Williams, who played Arya Stark in the long-running HBO show which ended last year, is seen floating through space following the aftermath of a tragic accident in the emotive video. ‘Miracle’ appears on Madeon’s latest album, ‘Good Faith’.

You can watch the video below:

Advertisement

The video was directed by another Game of Thrones star – Lena Heady, who played Ceresi Lannister in the show.

Speaking about the making of the video, Madeon said: “A few months ago, while I was on tour, Lena reached out about making a video for ‘Miracle.’

“Her vision was so clear, it was very different from the way I’ve illustrated the universe of my album Good Faith up to that point but I thought that’s what made the idea so fascinating for me.

“She focused on the drama of the music and made a beautiful video. I’m very honoured that my music inspired her!”

Advertisement

Last year, Williams opened up about her experience of feeling body shame when filming Game of Thrones.

“Around season 2 or 3, my body started to mature and I started to become a woman, but Arya was still very much trying to be disguised as a boy,” she told Vogue. “I had to have really short hair and they’d constantly cover me in dirt and shade my nose so it looked really broad and I looked really manly.”

She explained that she also had to have a “strap across [her] chest to flatten any growth that had started”. “That just felt horrible for six months of the year and I felt kind of ashamed for a while,” the actor said.

Last year, Williams discussed how finding fame through Game Of Thrones affected her mental health. “It gets to a point where you’re almost craving something negative, so you can just sit in a hole of sadness,” she said.

A new Game of Thrones prequel series focusing on the Targaryens has been ordered to pilot by HBO.