Watch Gang of Youths cover Travis’ ‘Why Does It Always Rain on Me?’

Gang of Youths have performed a cover of ‘Why Does It Always Rain on Me?’ by Travis while appearing on Australian radio station triple j’s Like a Version segment.

The band, who are currently in the midst of a tour of their home country in support of third album ‘Angel in Realtime’, stay relatively faithful to the 1999 original, paring it back somewhat for an acoustic rendition, with frontman Dave Le’aupepe accompanied by strings and piano.

Watch Gang of Youths cover ‘Why Does It Always Rain on Me?’ by Travis below:

In a post-performance interview, Le’aupepe and Tom Hobden explained their reasons for choosing the cover. “It’s just a really timeless, beautiful song that, we were able to kind of do it quickly and efficiently and beautifully, in a way that we thought was the right standard,” Le’aupepe said.

He added: “Also, they’re a band that’s about as uncool as us, and I thought that was really sweet to do it. We knew that we’d irritate bespectacled music nerds everywhere, so that’s kind of part of it as well.”

Le’aupepe also performed ‘Angel in Realtime’ cut ‘Brothers’ solo on piano. Watch that below:

Other notable appearances on triple j’s Like a Version segment in recent weeks have included Glass Animals, who covered ‘Say My Name’ by Destiny’s Child, and Wet Leg, who performed a rendition of ‘Smoko’ by The Chats.

‘Angel in Realtime’ arrived in February of this year. In a four-star review, NME called the album “a triumphant exploration of love and live” that resulted in “some of their finest work so far”.

The band will tour throughout Australia this month before heading to the US to complete a North American run, before a slew of European headline dates in October and November. See all tour dates here.