Watch Gang Of Youths perform ‘Angel In Realtime’ tracks at their album launch show

Gang Of Youths have officially released their long-awaited third album, ‘Angel In Realtime’, performing an intimate gig in Kingston upon Thames to celebrate.

Taking to The Fighting Cocks – which has a standing capacity of 250 – last Friday (February 25), the band performed six songs from ‘Angel In Realtime’, as well as ‘The Heart Is A Muscle’ and ‘What Can I Do If The Fire Goes Out?’ from 2017’s ‘Go Farther In Lightness’ album.

The band played four of the album’s singles – ‘The Angel Of 8th Ave’, ‘The Man Himself’, ‘In The Wake Of Your Leave’ and ‘Spirit Boy’ – alongside the live debut of ‘Forbearance’ and a ballad-esque rendition of ‘Brothers’ played solo by frontman Dave Le’aupepe.

Take a look at fan-shot footage from the gig below:

Today (February 28) will see Gang Of Youths perform two acoustic performances in Leeds – both at Crash Records, with an unplugged set slated for 5pm and a plugged-in one for 6:30pm – as well as a meet-and-greet at HMV in Manchester. London fans will be able to see the band perform acoustically tomorrow (March 1), with the band set to make an in-store appearance at Rough Trade East.

From there, the band will set out on an eight-date stint of full-scale headline shows, kicking off at Dublin’s Button Factory this Thursday (March 3). The UK run will wrap up in London on Tuesday March 15, just over a month before they jet off to the US.

In a four-star review of ‘Angel In Realtime’, NME’s Rhys Buchanan wrote: “Not only does ‘Angel In Realtime’ serve as a soul-stirring tribute to Le’aupepe’s late father, but it’s also a triumphant exploration of love and life.

“Though these indie rock grounds have been explored before, by being brutally honest through the healing process, Gang Of Youths have crafted some of their finest work so far. ‘Angel In Realtime’ is unmistakably a mainstage album, but it shines through its embrace of intimacy and honesty at every turn.”