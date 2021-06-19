Garbage have shared a new animated video for their latest single ‘The Creeps’ – you can watch it below.

The band’s new track is the fourth to be showcased from their new album, ‘No Gods No Masters’, which was released last week (June 11). It follows previous singles ‘Wolves’, ‘The Men Who Rule The World’ and the title track to the LP.

The track recalls the “horrible moment” that frontwoman Shirley Manson went through when she was dropped by Interscope Records in 2009 and felt like her life was over.

“I was so upset I saw them selling me out/ Right there on Los Feliz Boulevard/ They were selling me cheap out there on the street/ Poster-sized, large as life/ There were tears in my eyes and so I drove on by,” Manson sings on the song’s second verse.

Like the LP’s previous videos, ‘The Creeps’ was directed by Chilean film director, animator, and painter Javi.MiAmor. It combines footage of Manson with an assortment of animation techniques.

Watch the video for ‘The Creeps’ below:

In a four-star review of ‘No Gods No Masters’, NME‘s Andrew Trendell said: “Seven albums and nearly 30 years into their career, these veterans have pulled off a record that’s seductive in its sound and resonant in its message, as well as proving a triumph in showcasing not only the lineage that led to Garbage but also their mastery of alt-tinged dark-pop that led us the likes of Chvrches and Lana Del Rey – with even newbies Rina Sawayama and Olivia Rodrigo counting them as influences.”

Earlier this week, Manson heaped praise upon Billie Eilish for giving a voice and a platform to “rebellious girls”.

The frontwoman was speaking to NME when asked about the current crop of talent on her radar, before she noted how now marks “a very exciting time for a wave of new alternative,” and listing Jehnny Beth, Little Simz, Arlo Parks and Billy NoMates among her favourites before assess the importance of Eilish.

“For so long, it seemed like the rebellious girls were being suffocated,” Manson told NME. “They weren’t being given any space or attention. I think we have Billie Eilish to thank for the sudden interest once again for the sad girls, the dark girls and the girls who are out of step with the pop culture landscape. That, to me, is exciting because that’s the music I love.”

Meanwhile, Garbage are scheduled to head out on the road for a joint UK tour with Blondie this November, with the stint including a performance at The O2 Arena in London – you can find all the details here.