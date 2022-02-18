Watch GAYLE’s majestic cover of Alanis Morissette’s ‘You Oughta Know’

GAYLE has shared a cover of Alanis Morissette‘s 1995 classic, ‘You Oughta Know’ – you can check it out below.

The 17-year-old viral hitmaker, known for her no-nonsense break-up anthem ‘abcdefu’, stopped by Cover Nation on Thursday (Feb 17) to deliver her own take of the fiery ’90s anthem.

Donning a muted orange jacket and yielding a cream electric guitar, GAYLE (real name Taylor Gayle Rutherford) belted out ‘You Oughta Know’ with the same type of confidence and conviction as if the song was her own.

Morissette’s version of ‘You Oughta Know’ spent 30 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at Number Six. It was the first single taken from ‘Jagged Little Pill’, which spent 12 weeks on top of the Billboard 200 in 1995-96. It peaked at 22 on the UK Singles Chart.

The song won two Grammys – best rock song and best female rock vocal performance – and was also nominated for Song of the Year.

You can watch GAYLE’s cover below:

GAYLE is fresh off the January release of her newest single, ‘Ur Just Horny’, which is set to appear on a new EP.

Speaking to NME last month, the teen sensation gave a little insight into what fans can expect from the forthcoming project.

“For ‘abcdefu’ to have happened, I had to love the person the song is about so much to get that mad at them,” he said. “So with this new project, I want to explore other romantic feelings of mine and try out different sounds along the way.”

In other Alanis Morissette news, the singer is developing a single-camera sitcom that will be inspired by her life.

Morissette is working on the project, which is called Relatable, with ABC. She will serve as executive producer, as well as writing original music for the show.

Meanwhile, Jagged Little Pill, the Grammy and Tony Award-winning musical based on Alanis Morissette’s 1995 album of the same name, has been shut down due to COVID-19.

The jukebox musical opened in late 2019, but the run was halted in 2020 because of the spread of coronavirus. It reopened in October 2021, but in December, performances were cancelled due to “a limited number of positive [COVID-19] test results.”