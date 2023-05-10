Watch Geese’s bizarre video for their new single ‘Mysterious Love’

Geese have shared a bizarre video for their new single ‘Mysterious Love’, taken from their forthcoming second album ‘3D Country’.

‘Mysterious Love’ is the third single the Brooklyn band has released from the upcoming LP, following ‘3D Country’ and ‘Cowboy Nudes’. Discussing the track, frontman Cameron Winter explained: “This song is about a dozen ‘90s rock cliches mixed into one little over-produced package. We like the contrast in mood between the first and second halves.”

He continued: “We used to punctuate the very end with one last hit and be done with it, but then one day Max (Bassin, drummer) just kept hitting his drums, and we kept doing the same ending hit for like, two minutes. When we recorded it, there were about 40 hits, but our label begged us to cut them out. We ended up at around 15 after negotiations.”

The accompanying video, which was directed and produced by Geese, features a mini Yorkshire terrier who is at a desk watching videos of lions in the wild eating their prey. The dog then goes on a walk through the streets of New York City and is seen chasing after pigeons. The video also features an array of bizarre stock video clips, including Jesus shooting light out of his hands, animals in their natural habitat and couples kissing.

In true Geese fashion, the final shot shows drummer Max Bassin running up a staircase to a rooftop only to be attacked by a virtual lion from Shutterstock, which has been poorly edited into the video.

‘3D Country’ is set for release on June 23 via Play It Again Sam/Partisan. Pre-order the album here.

It follows their 2021 debut ‘Projector’. In a four-star review of the LP, NME shared: “With ‘Projector’, the band have escaped their modest confines of a studio where pipes leak onto amps and delivered some of the most compelling new guitar music around.”

The album went on to be named as one of the 20 best debut albums of 2021 by NME, calling them the “New York indie underdogs with scrappy ditties primed for the moshpit”.