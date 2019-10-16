Here's the latest from Gengahr.

Gengahr have released the video for their new single ‘Everything & More’. Check it out exclusively on NME first below.

The first single from their forthcoming third album ‘Sanctuary’ comes accompanied by a video that tells the story of trying to find your way home. According to singer Felix Bushe, it was directly influenced by Homer’s Odyssey – which was in the back of his mind while writing the new album.

“The video for Everything & More was shot over a series of days in Berlin, by our exceptionally talented and dear friend Dave J East and is a 2 part film that follows the trials and tribulations of a young man trying to find his way back home,” said Bushe.

Their third album, meanwhile, will arrive on January 31, 2020 and sees them welcoming Bombay Bicycle Club‘s Jack Steadman as producer.

A release teases of the record: “It is a heartfelt, sophisticated body of work that runs the full gamut of human feeling, with a positive ending in the form of the beautiful, twinkling “Moonlight” – a harmonious conclusion of unison and togetherness, hinting at a bright future. “

They’ll also head out on their own UK tour in February 2020, with dates in full below.

FEBRUARY 2020