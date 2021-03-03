Watch Gerard Way and Julien Baker discuss mental health and music during charity livestream

Gerard Way and Julien Baker took part in a special charity livestream event yesterday (March 2) that focused on mental health and music – you can watch the panel discussion below.

Organised by Sound Mind Live, the online event sought to bring together “artists in solidarity to promote community support around mental health issues and raise awareness for critical mental health resources during this time of need”.

Way and Baker were joined on the Dr. Mike Friedman-moderated panel by the rising LA-based artist DeathbyRomy – who also performed during the livestream – to discuss their own experiences as musicians in regards to “mental health, isolation and the healing power of creativity and connection”.

Advertisement

During the panel Way discussed his experience of both talk therapy and art therapy, saying that he is “a big believer” in the former.

“In terms of creativity, I feel like I do it when I need it,” Way continued. “Art started as therapy for me: especially the band [My Chemical Romance], for me, was art therapy.

“What happens is, you hit a point early on where you start to realise that by going to that dark place you end up with some of your most powerful material,” he added.

“But I think one of the dangerous things for artists is getting caught in this trap of needing to be upset, miserable and depressed in order to create art. It took me a really long time to both realise that I didn’t need all of that to create art and that I would enjoy the things that I made that more when I was stable.”

You can find out more about Sound Mind Live by heading here.

Advertisement

Baker released her new album ‘Little Oblivions’, the follow-up to 2017’s ‘Turn Out The Lights’, last Friday (February 26). She’ll play live in support of ‘Little Oblivions’ on March 25 during a fully produced livestream that will be broadcast from Nashville.

For help and advice on mental health: