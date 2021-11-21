Watch Ghetts bring out Stormzy, Kano, Giggs and more at epic London show

Ghetts capped off his UK and Ireland tour with an explosive, star-studded show at London’s Roundhouse last night (November 20) – you can see footage below.

The Plaistow rapper hit the road last week for a short run of dates in support of his Mercury Prize nominated album ‘Conflict Of Interest’, with stops in Manchester, Birmingham and Bristol.

For the finale, he played to a sold out crowd at Camden’s Roundhouse, delivering a set very different to the rest of his tour.

Besides his usual backing band – made up of keys, drums and bass – and Rude Kid behind the turntables for the show’s mid-section rave, Ghetts was joined by a string section, who perfectly complimented the show’s heartfelt moments and kept up with the rapper’s high octane energy and laser sharp lyricism.

He also performed on and in front of a massive tank, similar to the one he rode through the streets of London earlier this year during his battle with Mogwai for the UK’s Number One album.

The biggest moments from the night came, however, when Ghetts brought out an all-star cast to join him on stage, ranging from up-and-coming artists to superstars.

Longtime friend and collaborator Kano joined Ghetts for ‘Class Of Deja’, taken from Kano’s most recent album ‘Hoodies All Summer’; Giggs popped up for a lengthy rendition of ‘Crud’, which features on ‘Conflict Of Interest’; and the crowd erupted when Stormzy joined Ghetts for their collaboration ‘Skengman’, also from Ghetts’ latest record.

Other guests included Dizzee Rascal, Emeli Sandé, Pa Salieu, Backroad Gee, Shakka, Jaykae, Suspect, Aida Lee, and Prince Jaaken.

You can watch footage from the show below:

Ghetts at Roundhouse last night, not getting that atmosphere anywhere else on the planet🤌🏽👏🏽 @THEREALGHETTS pic.twitter.com/yndvYaaarb — Ozzy (@OzzyAsh95) November 21, 2021

The amazing @ghetts at @RoundhouseLDN tonight. The landlord @officialgiggs knocked off his hat and for the rest of the show we couldn’t see his eyes 👀 😩. Love love love GHETTS pic.twitter.com/fHoC8y1s7S — Davina (@davinagabriella) November 21, 2021

@ghetts London show was a movie. Did I mention I’m a MASSIVE ghetts fan….? ❤️ @iAmShakka pic.twitter.com/uGsTtUzhPR — Davina (@davinagabriella) November 21, 2021

But the crowning moment 👑 came when @THEREALGHETTS linked up with @TheRealKano for #ClassOfDeja F U C K O F F! pic.twitter.com/KnF7qtAWNj — ill Will (@officialillwill) November 21, 2021

Ghetts LIVE at Roundhouse 🖤💐🐐@THEREALGHETTS is a force to be reckoned with 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/1xoHgcTfjV — YT: Beat of the Soul (@_BeatoftheSoul_) November 21, 2021

Ghetts played:

‘Fine Wine’

‘Squeeze’

‘Hop Out’ w/ Prince Jaaken

‘Fire & Brimstone’ w/ Dizzee Rascal

‘Listen’

‘Combat Sport’

‘Feels Freestyle’

‘Autobiography’

‘Sonya’ w/ Emeli Sandé

‘10,000 Tears’

‘Dead To Me’

‘Proud Family’

‘Legends Don’t Die’

‘Good Hearts’ w/ Aida Lee

GHETTS & RUDE KID SET

‘Know My Ting’ w/ Shakka

‘Houdini’ w/ Suspect

‘Crud’ w/ Giggs

‘Class Of Deja’ w/ Kano

‘Mad About Bars Freestyle’

‘Microsoft Word’

‘No Mercy’ w/ Pa Salieu & Backroad Gee

Skengman w/ Stormzy

‘Artillery’

‘Mozambique’ w/ Jaykae

In a five-star review of ‘Conflict Of Interest’, NME‘s Kyann-Sian Williams said: “It’s a rare achievement to make an album as thoughtful and transparent as this; you need real lyrical talent to do so.

“The rapper’s third studio record and first on a major label, showcasing his growth over nearly two decades in the game, proves lyricism is in rude health.”