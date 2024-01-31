Watch Ghetts live the high life in new ‘Tumbi’ video

Ghetts has dropped the music video for ‘Tumbi’, the third single from his upcoming fourth album ‘On Purpose With Purpose’.

On the Splurgeboys-produced track, you can hear the grime pioneer flex his suaveness over a laidback beat inspired by both amapiano and Afrobeats. Ghetts also departs from his quick-fire, skippy flow and opted for a more nuanced, melodic approach, rapping: “I jus’ wanna hol’ onto peace and love / All I need likkle weed and rum / Works haffi run until weekend come / When the weekend come still me can’t done.”

The accompanying video was directed by Nathan James Tettey, who has worked with Ghetts before along with the likes of Dave, Headie One, Stormzy, and more. Set on the Caribbean coast, the video shows the Plaistow star sitting amongst luxurious greenery and surrounded by beautiful women.

‘Tumbi’ will be on Ghetts’ forthcoming LP ‘On Purpose With Purpose’. He announced the album last October and will follow his critically lauded 2021 LP, ‘Conflict Of Interest’.

A press release stated that the new album will “continue the ongoing artistic evolution and unstoppable rise of one of the UK’s greatest rappers,” with Ghetts reaching “new heights as a songwriter” and expanding “his sonic palette by incorporating elements of wider musical influences.”

He also released the album’s lead single, ‘Laps’ – featuring the South African singer Moonchild Sanelly. There was no music video for the song because the MOBO winner donated the budget to his local sports club, Newham and Essex Beagles Athletics Club. The unique partnership saw Ghetts pay the annual membership of 150 youngsters.

Last month, he teamed up with northwest London rap hero Skrapz for his album’s second single, ‘Twin Sisters’. The head-spinning visual for the song was directed by Geerten Harmens (A$AP Rocky, Lil Wayne, Gunna).

‘On Purpose, With Purpose’ will be out on February 23 via Warner Records. Fans can pre-order and pre-save the album here.

In other news, Ghetts will embark on his own four-stop UK tour to support the record this March. Check out the dates below and visit here for the tickets.

Ghetts 2024 UK ‘On Purpose, With Purpose’ tour dates are:

MARCH 2024

22 – Birmingham, O2 Institute

23 – Manchester, New Century

26 – London, HERE at Outernet

27 – London, HERE at Outernet