Ghost debuted a new song called ‘Kaisarion’ as they began their co-headline US tour with Volbeat earlier this week – check out the footage below.

The band were performing at the Reno Events Center in Reno, Nevada on Tuesday night (January 25) after announcing their fifth album ‘Impera’, which is due to arrive on March 11 via Loma Vista Recordings.

To usher in their new era, Ghost opened the 16-song setlist with the as-yet-unreleased ‘Kaisarion’ before playing previous single ‘Hunter’s Moon’ for the first time later in the concert.

Both songs will appear on the group’s forthcoming new record. The latest preview of the album, ‘Call Me Little Sunshine’, wasn’t performed at the gig (via Setlist.FM). However, Ghost treated their fans to a cover of Metallica‘s ‘Enter Sandman’ as part of the three-track encore.

You can watch the airings of ‘Kaisarion’, ‘Hunter’s Moon’ and ‘Enter Sandman’ here:

Following on from 2018’s ‘Prequelle’, ‘Impera’ was previously described by Ghost as “a listen like no other”.

“Over the course of ‘Impera’’s 12-song cycle, empires rise and fall, would-be messiahs ply their hype (financial and spiritual alike), prophecies are foretold as the skies fill with celestial bodies divine and man-made,” a post on the group’s website reads.

“All in all, the most current and topical Ghost subject matter to date is set against a hypnotic and darkly colourful melodic backdrop making ‘Impera’ a listen like no other.”

Ghost will embark on a UK headline tour in April, with shows scheduled for Manchester (April 9), London (11), Glasgow (13) and Birmingham (15). A run of European dates will follow throughout the rest of that month and into May.

You can find the band’s full 2022 live schedule here.