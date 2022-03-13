Watch Ghost play four-song set to launch new album ‘Impera’

Ghost celebrated the release of fifth album ‘Impera’ with a four-song livestream on Friday night (March 11) – watch the gig below.

Fresh from a US co-headline tour with Volbeat, Ghost took to The Ministry for a “release ritual”. The nine-piece band played four songs from the recently released ‘Impera’ starting with a thundering ‘Kaisarion‘.

They then played lead single ‘Call Me Little Sunshine’ followed by their contribution to Halloween Kills soundtrack, ‘Hunter’s Moon‘.

The blistering set was then finished with a keyboard-led rendition of ‘Spillways’. Watch footage of the concert below.

Following the set, an “afterparty” was broadcast on YouTube premium, that saw the band perform a cover of Metallica’s ‘Enter Sandman’ and their own ‘Dance Macabre’ from 2018’s ‘Prequelle‘.

Ghost originally recorded ‘Enter Sandman’ as their contribution to Metallica’s epic ‘Blacklist’ project.

Ghost released their fifth album on Friday. In a four-star review, NME wrote: “Whereas ‘Prequelle’ concerned itself with the plague and pestilence prevalent during Europe’s Middle Ages, this time round Ghost are telling stories set within the 19th century, buoyed by the chug and twiddle of incoming Opeth guitarist Fredrik Åkesson.”

“And yet the music that Ghost make over twelve tracks, more than ever before, is a truly delicious pop-rock proposition.”

Next month, Ghost will head out on a headline tour of UK and Europe, with support from Uncle Acid And The Deadbeats and Twin Temple. The run of shows starts in Manchester on April 9 and wraps up in Budapest on May 18.

The full list of dates is below and tickets can be purchased here.

April

09 – Manchester, Arena, UK

11 – London, O2 Arena, UK

13 – Glasgow, Hydro, UK

15 – Birmingham, RWA Arena, UK

17 – Rotterdam, RTM Stage Ahoy, Netherlands

18 – Paris, Accor Arena, France

19 – Cologne, Lanxess Arena, Germany

21 – Leipzig Quarterback Immobillen Arena, Germany

22 – Frankfurt, Festhalle, Germany

24 – Prague, Arena, Czech Republic

27 – Tampere, Nokia Arena, Finland

29 – Stockhom, Avicii Arena, Sweden

30 – Oslo, Spektrum, Norway

MAY

01 – Malmo, Malmo Arena, Sweden

03 – Brussels, Forest, Belgium

05 – Milan, Mediolanum Forum, Italy

07 – Barcelona, Olympic Arena Badalona, Spain

08 – Madrid, Vistalegre Arena, Spain

11 – Vienna, Stadthalle, Austria

13 – Zurich, Hallenstadion, Switzerland

15 – Hannover ZAG Arena, Germany

16 – Munich, Olympiahalle, Germany

18 – Budapest, Arena, Hungary