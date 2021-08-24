Watch gig-goer on motorbike ride into moshpit at show in US

Footage has emerged of a gig-goer riding their motorbike through a crowd at a show in New York.

As Loudwire report, the moment was captured during NYC hardcore band The Fight’s outdoor performance in Queens last Saturday (August 21).

The full performance was filmed by videographer Sunny Singh and is available to stream via Patreon (subscription required). However, he took to social media to share a clip of the hell-raising stunt.

“‘Babe let’s go to the show in Queens’ **the show in Queens**,” Singh captioned the post.

Earlier he wrote: “Shout out to the guy who drove a motorcycle into the pit for The Fight. Nearing my final form as a full blown meme account.”

"Babe let's go see the show in Queens"

**the show in Queens** Band: The Fight IG/fight.them.all

Listen to The Fight: https://t.co/gfCXJsi3zM Watch the full set from 8/21/21 in Queens, NY: https://t.co/8HV5fqaYDR

Vote to see it posted on YouTube: https://t.co/iMUHdb4VJ6 pic.twitter.com/6prVzoZ9Fw — hate5six (@hate5six) August 22, 2021

Shout out to the guy who drove a motorcycle into the pit for The Fight. Nearing my final form as a full blown meme account. — hate5six (@hate5six) August 21, 2021

“This looks like something right out of a movie,” one viewer wrote in the comments section, with another adding: “Dude got a fuckin motorbike in the pit.” Elsewhere, a fan said: “This looks like good ol rowdy fun.”

While the biker succeeded in revving up the crowd, it appears that no one was injured during the stunt.

It was confirmed earlier this month that New Yorkers will soon be required to show proof of vaccination in order to attend indoor concerts. Enforcement of the so-called “Key to NYC Pass” will begin on September 13 in a bid to curb the rise in coronavirus cases.