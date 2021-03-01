Watch Giggs’ ferocious new Daily Duppy freestyle

Giggs has shared a ferocious new ‘Daily Duppy’ freestyle – you can watch it below.

The new freestyle comes a little over a week after the London rapper teamed up with Ghetts for a special performance of their recent single ‘Crud’.

In his latest performance, Giggs uses Marvel references and retro superhero characters to get his point across.

Opening the track, Giggs raps: “The liveliest member, I’m live in the centre/ Rising Avenger/ Riding around, hiding a blender/ These guys are corona, I’m nice with the cleanser/ Quite an agenda/ Was gone till November/ I light up December/ I’m sending these texts she likes me to send her/ She likes me, I’m sexy, I like when it’s tender.”

You can watch his ‘Daily Duppy’ below:

Giggs’ recent track with Ghetts features on the latter’s new album, ‘Conflict Of Interest’, which was released last week (February 19) and features guest spots from Pa Salieu, Ed Sheeran, Stormzy, Dave, Skepta, Emeli Sandé and Wretch 32.

In addition to this, Giggs also recently teamed up with D12’s Bizarre on the track ‘BADMAN’.

Last year Giggs followed up his 2019 ‘Big Bad’ album with his surprise mixtape ‘Now Or Never’, which featured collaborations with Jorja Smith, Dave, Emeli Sandé, Obongjayar and others.

In a three-star review, NME‘s Dhruva Balram said: “There’s no denying Giggs’ enormous talent, but here he uses this platform to lift up a new generation while giving himself the time to reflect on a storied career. He’s earned that.”