Watch Girl In Red’s horror-themed video for ‘Body And Mind’

Girl In Red has shared a new horror-themed music video for her song ‘Body And Mind’, the latest single to be taken from her debut album.

The Norwegian pop star – real name Marie Ulven – released her debut album ‘If I Could Make It Go Quiet’ last month.

‘Body And Mind’ is the latest single to be taken from the record and comes accompanied by visuals directed by rising horror filmmaker Thea Hvistendahl. The clip sees Ulven taken captive by a group of shadowy figures, tied up and burnt at the stake.

In a press release, Ulven said: “I was working with the director Thea Hvistendahl and she’s absolutely crazy and really funny. Making this video and giving ‘Body And Mind’ a new dimension with these visuals is really dope. It feels like it’s been a while since I’ve seen some witch shit so it was about time.”

Watch the video for ‘Body And Mind’ below now.

Last week (May 22), Girl In Red announced details of a new US tour set to take place next year. The dates will kick off in Nashville on March 8, 2022, before running through 23 other cities and ending in San Francisco on April 12.

In a four-star review of ‘If I Could Make It Go Quiet’, NME said: “A cinematic widening of scope, ’If I Could Make It Go Quiet’ occasionally leans back on some blockbuster tropes, but in the stand-out moments Ulven proves that she’s more than capable of rabble-rousing indie-rock and slow-burning yearning alike.”

Despite the album only arriving at the end of April, Ulven recently told NME she’s already looking to start work on her next record. “I think records are pretty hot, man,” she told NME.

“Records are sexy. Putting out a record is such a big statement nowadays. You gotta have something that’s worth checking out and I’m lowkey tired of singles. I am lowkey tired of just getting a song here and there. I just want to get a body of work from someone.”