Watch Girl In Red make US TV debut with energetic Jimmy Fallon performance

Girl In Red made her US TV debut last night (May 3), appearing on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

The Norwegian indie-pop star – whose real name is Marie Ulven – performed her track ‘Serotonin’, which appears on her debut album ‘If I Could Make It Go Quiet’, remotely on the show.

Ulven’s performance began with the musician by herself, singing to a camera from an industrial, quarry-like location, before moving inside to a blue-lit space where she was joined by her band.

Watch Girl In Red’s first US TV performance below now.

The singer-songwriter released her debut album last week (April 30). In a four-star review, NME said: “A cinematic widening of scope, ’If I Could Make It Go Quiet’ occasionally leans back on some blockbuster tropes, but in the stand-out moments Ulven proves that she’s more than capable of rabble-rousing indie-rock and slow-burning yearning alike.”

Meanwhile, Girl In Red has told NME that she is already prepared to start working on new material, despite the record having only just been released.

“I just want to sit down and make a new record,” she said. “Putting out a record is such a big statement nowadays. You gotta have something that’s worth checking out and I’m lowkey tired of singles. I am lowkey tired of just getting a song here and there. I just want to get a body of work from someone.

“Whatever I want that I’m not getting, I want to give that to others. If I’m making some merch, I want to make something that I would wear. With anything in the Girl In Red project I just want to be thoughtful. With the music, I just want to put out a record because that’s what I want.”

Ulven also discussed working with Finneas and Billie Eilish’s reaction to her lyrics, censorship, queer culture and more. Check out the full interview with Girl In Red here.