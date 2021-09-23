Watch Girl In Red perform ‘I’ll Call You Mine’ live on ‘Seth Meyers’

Girl In Red recently took to the Late Night With Seth Meyers stage to perform ‘I’ll Call You Mine’.

The Norwegian pop star appeared on the late night show on Monday night (September 20) with her band, performing the penultimate track off her debut album, ‘If I Could Make It Go Quiet’.

Watch the performance below.

Girl In Red – real name Marie Ringheim – has also revealed her supporting act on her upcoming US tour: British singer-songwriter Holly Humberstone. The tour commences in March 2022, with most dates already sold out.

NORTH AMERICA 🔴 i’m stoked to have @HolHumberstone supporting me next year pic.twitter.com/HS8rbUX0MF — girl in red (@_girlinred_) September 21, 2021

Earlier this month, Girl In Red shared an acoustic rework of ‘I’ll Call You Mine’, which was issued by Spotify as part of the streaming service’s Singles series.

Last month, Girl In Red spoke with NME before her performance at Reading & Leeds 2021, revealing that she has been working on new music.

“Whatever comes to mind, happens,” she said. “I’m not going to set any parameters of what I do and don’t like. I’m just sitting by the keyboard, making some tunes and some weird sounds.”

“It’s not gonna be metal and it’s not gonna be bedroom pop, but it’s gonna be Girl In Red. Even this last record, I don’t even know what that is.”

In NME’s four-star review of ‘If I Could Make It Go Quiet’, El Hunt wrote that the album is “a far more interesting prospect where it veers into wonky, widescreen takes on indie-rock, taking the tried-and-tested formula for a stone-cold banger and twisting it”.