Watch Girl in Red’s carefree music video for ‘Serotonin’

Girl in Red has released the music video for ‘Serotonin’ ahead of the Friday release of her debut album ‘If I Could Make It Go Quiet’.

The single, which was initially released in March, was co-produced by Girl in Red, real name Marie Ulven, with Billie Eilish collaborator Finneas and Matias Tellesz.

The clip is styled like an old home video montage, with Ulven running through fields and riding a car down a highway with red balloons. The video culminates with a cut-out figure of Ulven flying through a fantastical sequence of a sunrise, Egyptian pyramids, and the default Windows XP wallpaper.

Advertisement

Watch the quirky music video for ‘Serotonin’, directed by Ulven along with regular collaborators Martin Bremnes and Isak Jensen, below.

Bremnes posted about the music video on Instagram, jokingly addressing fans about the final sequence. “Haters really say the ending of the new serotonin video is fake??smh 😤” she wrote. Jensen also shared behind-the-scenes photos of the music video on his own account.

Ulven, the NME 100 alumnus and former NME cover star, is set to release her highly-anticipated debut album this Friday. ‘If I Could Make It Go Quiet’ will also include the other singles ‘Rue’, ‘Midnight Love’ and ‘You Stupid Bitch’.

In a four-star review, NME’s El Hunt wrote, “On her debut album proper, ’If I Could Make It Go Quiet’, Girl in Red turns down the smouldering sense of yearning that fizzled at the core of her earlier material and turns up the volume instead.”

Advertisement

In a recent conversation with NME, Ulven spoke about the genesis of the album. “I feel like the theme of the record is just having a bunch of feelings and letting them out. It’s about life. That shit is intense,” she says.

“I wouldn’t say it has anything to do with me becoming a person that a lot of people perceive. That’s a very long way of saying ‘famous’, but I just don’t identify with the word ‘famous’.”

Ulven is set to perform on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday (May 3) in celebration of the album’s release.