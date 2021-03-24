Watch Girl In Red’s pop-punk cover of The Weeknd’s ‘Save Your Tears’

Girl In Red has delivered her own take on The Weeknd‘s 2020 single ‘Save Your Tears’ for a live session – check it out below.

Performing with a full band, the fast-rising Norwegian musician turned the synth-pop original into a gritty, high-energy pop-punk track.

‘Save Your Tears’ was originally released last year as the fourth single to be taken from The Weeknd’s blockbuster fourth LP ‘After Hours’, and received a music video in January this year.

Elsewhere in the session, Girl In Red performed a live version of ‘Rue’, the lead track from her forthcoming debut album which was announced last August.

Speaking about her plans for the debut album in January, she said: “There’s some crazy shit going down on this album. I can tell you that for sure.”

“I’m doing things I’ve never done before. It’s a very, very ambitious album,” she added, promising that the album will feature similar styles to her earlier work “except way, way cooler”: “This is some grown, 2.0 shit.”

The NME 100 alumni and previous Big Read cover star returned with the huge Finneas-produced new single ‘Serotonin‘ earlier this month, along with details of her hotly anticipated debut album ‘If I Could Make It Go Quiet’.

Recent years have seen Girl In Red release a string of singles and EPs – with ‘Chapter One’ and ‘Chapter Two’ collected together and released on vinyl as the ‘Beginnings’ compilation in 2019. Back in December, she released the one-off Christmas single ‘Two Queens In A King-sized Bed‘.

Last week, meanwhile, the singer announced details of a UK and European tour for 2022, which will see her hit Glasgow, Dublin, London and Manchester as well as the continent.