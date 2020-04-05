Watch Glass Animals’ Dave Bayley cover Lana Del Rey’s ‘Young and Beautiful’

Glass Animals‘ Dave Bayley has shared the next video in his ‘Quarantine Covers’ series, in which he films himself covering songs suggested by fans while self-isolating in his London studio, due to the coronavirus outbreak.

This time around, the multi-instrumentalist gave his take on ‘Young And Beautiful’, Lana Del Rey‘s 2013 single from ‘The Great Gatsby’ soundtrack.

As he explains in the new video, Bayley is working with limited gear at the moment, as much of Glass Animals’ equipment is stuck in the United States after they were forced to head home mid-tour due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Advertisement

Watch the cover below.

Bayley kicked off the series last month (March 21) performing a rendition of Nirvana’s ‘Heart-Shaped Box’ from their 1993 album, ‘In Utero’. As with the first video, Bayley records a layered composition in real time, slowly constructing the song through looped percussion and piano.

Bayley had high praise for Del Rey, saying, “I think this is one of the best songwriters of our time.

“She’s incredible, one of my heroes. I think she’s a brilliant songwriter. Big respect.”

Advertisement

Glass Animals recently shared new track ‘Your Love (Deja Vu)’, the second preview of the upcoming third studio album, following 2019’s comeback single ‘Tokyo Drifting’, which featured Denzel Curry.