Glass Animals frontman Dave Bayley has shared a cover of Nirvana classic ‘Heart-Shaped Box’ – watch it below.

The version, recorded in Bayley’s studio as he self-isolates due to the coronavirus outbreak, is the first in a forthcoming series of ‘Quarantine Covers’ he will be undertaking.

“Dear friends,” a message below the YouTube video of the cover begins. “I’ve been quarantined in my studio. So I’m taking requests for covers. keep sending over ideas and I’ll try a couple of em. Miss you all stay safe and take care of each other in this strange time. love dave x”

Watch the new cover, of a song which Dave calls one of his favourites of all-time, below.

The new track is the latest in a long line of cover versions and live streams shared this week from artists in quarantine.

Charli XCX has started a new live stream series, taking place daily on her Instagram feed and aimed at “providing support to those currently self-isolating due to the COVID-19 pandemic”.

Neil Young is also live streaming sessions from his house along with Death Cab For Cutie’s Ben Gibbard, who shared new song ‘Life In Quarantine’ as part of his ongoing ‘Live From Home’ series.

Glass Animals recently shared new track ‘Your Love (Deja Vu)’, the second preview of an upcoming third album, following 2019 comeback single ‘Tokyo Drifting’, which featured Denzel Curry.

Reviewing the band’s recent intimate show in Manchester, NME wrote: “This is a triumphant return from one of the UK’s most innovative bands – whose older material has aged well in a climate more used to genre-splicing than at the time of their debut.

“Their new material shows even more thrilling leaps forward. Here’s to whatever they do next.”