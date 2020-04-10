Watch Glass Animals’ Dave Bayley cover Bill Withers’ ‘Lean On Me’

Glass Animals singer Dave Bayley has shared the latest video in his ‘Quarantine Covers’ series, performing the Bill Withers classic ‘Lean On Me’.

The series features Bayley covering songs suggested by fans while self-isolating in his London studio, due to the coronavirus outbreak. ‘Lean On Me’ was chosen following Withers’ death last week (March 30) from heart complications aged 81.

The Glass Animals frontman described Withers in the clip as “one of my favourite songwriters of all time,” as well as “a genius, and by all accounts one of the nicest people ever to have worked in music.”

Writing on Glass Animals’ Instagram page, where Bayley has been posting the videos, he added: “this is prob the most fun I had doing one of these so far. Its a bit rough and ready, but thats the idea.” Watch the performance below.

Last week (April 4) the multi-instrumentalist gave his take on ‘Young And Beautiful’, Lana Del Rey‘s 2013 single from The Great Gatsby soundtrack.

Bayley kicked off the series last month (March 21) performing a rendition of Nirvana’s ‘Heart-Shaped Box’ from their 1993 album, ‘In Utero’.

Glass Animals unveiled the video for latest single ‘Your Love (Déjà Vu)’ on March 26, which Bayley described as “a song about being addicted to chaos”. Taken from their upcoming as-yet-untitled third studio album, the song follows the November release of their comeback single ‘Tokyo Drifting’.