Watch Glass Animals’ Dave Bayley play ‘Heat Waves’ solo

Glass Animals frontman Dave Bayley has shared a stripped-back solo rendition of the band’s latest single ‘Heat Waves’.

In contrast to the bass-heavy psych-pop of the original, the clip sees Bayley performing the track with just guitar and voice in the empty concert hall of London venue Hackney Earth, where the band shot the video for ‘Heat Waves’.

Watch Bayley perform the song below:

In a caption accompanying the video, Bayley encouraged fans to donate to Crew Nation, an organisation which aids live performance industry workers who have experienced financial loss as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier this week, the band shared the stems and MIDI files for ‘Heat Waves’ on the band’s Open Source website for fans to remix and cover the song. The band will select their favourite re-interpretation of the track and put it out as an official release.

‘Heat Waves’ is the fourth single the band have shared so far from forthcoming album ‘Dreamland’, following its title track, ‘Your Love (Déjà Vu)’ and ‘Tokyo Drifting’, their collaboration with rapper Denzel Curry.

‘Dreamland’ will follow Glass Animals’ 2016 album ‘How to Be a Human Being’. It also marks the first album from the Oxford group since drummer Joe Seaward was severely injured in 2018 after being hit by a truck while riding his bike in Dublin.

“It was incredible to be part of the team again. There is no feeling in the world like writing and recording a song and feeling proud of it,” Seaward told NME about his first day back in the studio after his rehabilitation.

Originally slated for a July 10 release, the band recently postponed the album’s release date to August 7 out of respect and support for the Black Lives Matter movement.