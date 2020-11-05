Watch Gorillaz channel Grand Theft Auto in new music video for ‘The Valley of the Pagans’

Gorillaz have shared a new music video for ‘The Valley of the Pagans’ featuring Beck for the eighth episode of season one of their audiovisual project ‘Song Machine’.

The clip sees the animated gang of 2D, Murdoc, Noodle and Russel drive a souped-up lowrider “Pagan” car around a fictionalised Los Angeles, dubbed Vinewood. Beck (literally) phones in his performance on something called a Fruit Phone in the corner of the screen – animated to look very similar to Grand Theft Auto.

Watch it below.

Advertisement

It’s not the first time Gorillaz have produced an video-game related clip for the track – they first performed it for the in-game talk show in Animal Crossing last month. Avatar versions of Gorillaz creators Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett also sat down for an interview.

At the end of the new music video, Gorillaz teased the ninth episode of ‘Song Machine’ – ‘Lost Chord’ – which is set to be a watery affair.

Albarn recently teased a second season of ‘Song Machine’ in an interview with Australian radio station Double J, hinting at a collaboration with Tame Impala.

“I actually talked to your man Tame Impala [Kevin Parker] quite a few times, but we never seemed to get our tune finished,” Albarn said to Double J.

“There are a couple of things, actually. But they just didn’t make it onto Season One. But we were definitely in conversation several times.”

Advertisement

In other Gorillaz sequel news, Albarn said making a second ‘Plastic Beach’ album was “necessary”.

“I’d like to just have an album called Clean Beach, but at the moment it’s still ‘Plastic Beach.’,” he said.

Albarn has also confirmed that an animated Gorillaz movie is on the way.

“We signed contracts, we’ve begun scripts and stuff. Making an animated film that’s kind of abstract is quite a big risk for a movie studio because they’re very expensive,” he explained.