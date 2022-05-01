Watch Gorillaz perform new Thundercat collab as they kick off 2022 world tour

Gorillaz kicked off their 2022 world tour earlier this week (April 28) and during their set, played two new tracks – ‘Silent Running’ and ‘Cracker Island’ which features Thundercat. Check out footage below.

During their headline show at Antel Arena in Uruguay, Damon Albarn’s band performed a host of rarities including ‘Plastic Beach’ closer ‘Pirate Jet’ (which hasn’t been played live since 2010) and gave ‘D-Sides’ track ‘Rockit’ its live debut.

Gorillaz also performed two unreleased tracks; ‘Silent Running’ and the Thundercat-featuring ‘Cracker Island’. The singer/guitarist didn’t actually join the band onstage but featured heavily in the visuals and the track used his pre-recorded vocals.

Check out footage and the setlist below:

Cracker Island feat. Thundercat, another new @gorillaz song debuted in Montevideo

via mixedCase_ on reddit pic.twitter.com/bgPWKBZAt0 — Damon Albarn Unofficial (@DamonUnofficial) April 29, 2022

Gorillaz played:

‘M1 A1’

‘Strange Timez’

‘Last Living Souls’

‘Tranz’

‘Aries’

‘Tomorrow Comes Today’

‘Rhinestone Eyes’

’19-2000′

‘Glitter Freeze’ (First time live since 2017)

‘Cracker Island’ (with Thundercat) (World premiere)

‘O Green World’ (First time live since 2017)

‘On Melancholy Hill’

‘Pirate Jet’ (First time live since 2010)

‘El Mañana’

‘Silent Running’ (World premiere)

‘Interlude: Elevator Going Up’

‘Andromeda’

‘Rockit’ (Live debut)

‘Dirty Harry’ (with Bootie Brown)

‘Superfast Jellyfish’ (with Pos)

‘Feel Good Inc.’ (with Pos)

‘Momentary Bliss’

‘Plastic Beach’

Visuals throughout the set also referenced something called “The Static Channel” which some fans think is something to do with the followup to 2020’s ‘Song Machine‘ project.

Gorillaz are set to return to the UK in August, with a headline show at All Points East festival. The concert takes place August 19 and the band will be joined by IDLES, Yves Tumor, Self Esteem, Femi Kuti, Obongjayar, NewDad, Remi Wolf, Gabriels, Turnstile, Ibeyi, Nia Archives and Willow Kayne at Victoria Park. Buy your tickets here.

Last month, Damon Albarn made appearances at both legs of Coachella 2022. At Weekend One, Albarn joined Billie Eilish during her headline set to perform her track ‘Getting Older’ and his Gorillaz hit ‘Feel Good Inc.’

Then at Weekend Two, he appeared with Flume to premiere their collaborative track ‘Palaces’.