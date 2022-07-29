Gorillaz have shared the official video for their latest single ‘Cracker Island’.

Released last month, the Thundercat-featuring track marked the experimental cartoon band’s first new music since last summer’s ‘Meanwhile’ EP. It’s said to signal “a new dawn” for the Damon Albarn-led project.

Yesterday (July 28) Gorillaz dropped a psychedelic visual for ‘Cracker Island’ that begins with 2-D – Albarn’s animated alter-ego – being carted off to hospital in the back of a police car.

Handcuffed to a chair in the A&E waiting room, the worse for wear character has an hallucinatory vision of a hologram-style Thundercat who sings and plays guitar on the seat beside him.

The LA artist later takes over a hospital ward before a ghostly figure stalks the hallways. At the end of the video, the patients catch TV coverage of a “major incident” unfolding at the Hollywood Sign.

“Think of it as the final scene in the movie, the bit after the grand finale when the hero (me) is about to stride into the sunset, credits rolling,” explained Gorillaz bassist Murdoc in a statement.

“That’s right, we’re starting at the end. Why? COS I WORK IN MYSTERIOUS WAYS.”

Prior to its release Gorillaz had been performing ‘Cracker Island’ live during their current world tour.

Speaking about the track previously, 2-D said: “It’s nice to be back, I’m well into our new tune, it brings back weird and scary memories of stuff that hasn’t happened yet.”

Gorillaz released their seventh and most recent studio album, ‘Song Machine: Season One – Strange Timez’, in October 2020.