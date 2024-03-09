Watch Gossip cover Yazoo’s ‘Situation’ with Alison Moyet

Gossip have teamed up with Alison Moyet to perform a cover of Yazoo‘s ‘Situation’.

The Arkansas band were headlining BBC’s 6 Music Festival, which is currently taking place across Greater Manchester until Sunday, March 10.

Midway through their set, Gossip began performing Yazoo’s ‘Situation’, with vocalist Beth Ditto introducing Alison Moyet on stage: “Please put your hands together for one of the icons of my life!”

It is Moyet’s first live performance in over a year, as Moyet recently graduated from the University of Brighton in 2023 with a degree in Fine Art.

Watch Gossip and Moyet perform ‘Situation’ here at around 44 minutes 20 seconds.

NME spoke to Gossip in January, where Ditto opened up about Gossip’s reunion: “Well, I was doing a record with Rick Rubin in Hawaii.

“I really wanted Nathan to play on that record because I was going to do a solo record. There was one day Nathan was playing something. I looked at Rick and I was like: “I can’t decide if this should be a Beth record or a Gossip record”. He was just like, it should be a Gossip record. If Nathan wasn’t on it, it would have been different.”

She also spoke about mistaking the TV show ‘Skins’ for ‘skinheads’ when their song ‘Standing In The Way Of Control’ was used on its soundtrack: “The person who owned the label got it onto the TV show. When I heard what the name of the show was, I lost my shit because ‘skins’ meant skinhead,” she shared. “I was like, What the fuck? What?! But then I learned what it meant here. It got lost in translation.”

She continued: “It freaked me out. I was so mad, I was livid. It’s a teenage drama… about what?”

Gossip will embark on a UK/EU tour later this year, where they are slated to appear at this year’s All Points East in London – check out full dates below and tickets here.

Gossip’s new 2024 UK and European tour dates are:

JUNE

22 – Rome, Villa Ada (Italy)

23 – Milan, Circolo Magnolia (Italy)

26 – Prague, SaSaZu (Czech Republic)

JULY

2 – Copenhagen, Amager Bio (Denmark)

3 – Hamburg, Grosse Freiheit 36 (Germany)

9 – Zurich, Volkshaus (Switzerland)

AUGUST

16 – ULM, Klosterhof (Germany)

18 – Munich, Neue Theaterfabrik (Germany)

21 – Bonn, Kunstrasen (Germany)

17 – Dublin, Collins Barracks

25 – London, Victoria Park – All Points East

SEPTEMBER

1 – Liverpool, Olympia

3 – Glasgow, SWG3

4 – Leeds, Wardrobe

7 – Luxembourg City, Den Atelier (Luxembourg)

8 – Utrecht, TivoliVredenburg (Netherlands)