Watch GOT7’s Mark Tuan in rustic music video for ‘Last Breath’

GOT7‘s Mark Tuan has returned with a new brand-new single, ‘Last Breath’.

The song’s accompanying video was dropped at 2pm KST, featuring the singer-rapper taking a cross-country road trip alone in search of himself. Tuan stops at various locations for breathers, including a bar, gas station and a lake, before he wakes up in his own bathtub.

“One last breath in me / I know you wanna take it away / You got your hands around my throat / So I only breathe when I’m alone,” he belts in the chorus.

‘Last Breath’ marks the GOT7 member’s first official solo release, after collaborating with K-R&B singer BIBI for Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings soundtrack in September.

The singer had previously released Chinese-language singles ‘Outta My Head’ and ‘Never Told You’ while promoting with GOT7. Tuan also teamed up with Bangladeshi-American artist Sanjoy on the track ‘One In A Million’ back in February, which had marked his first official release as a soloist.

In April, Tuan signed with American talent agency Creative Artists Agency (CAA). According to a report by Deadline, the GOT7 member had signed with CAA to “expand his digital presence in the United States”.