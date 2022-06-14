Watch Grace Jones debut new songs at Meltdown Festival

Grace Jones debuted a pair of new tracks at Meltdown Festival, which she curated this year.

The singer played ‘Born Black’ and ‘War No More’ on Friday (June 10), opening the 27th edition of the festival held at the Southbank Centre in London.

Among the new tracks were performances of classics including ‘Slave To The Rhythm’ and ‘Pull Up To The Bumper’. The Jamaican artist also covered a number of songs including Roxy Music‘s ‘Love Is The Drug and Iggy Pop‘s ‘Nightclubbing’.

You can watch her debut new songs and see the full setlist below.

Grace Jones’ setlist at Meltdown 2022 [via SetlistFM]:

01. ‘Nightclubbing’ (Iggy Pop cover)

02. ‘Walking In The Rain’ (Flash And The Pan cover)

03. ‘Born Black’ (new song)

04. ‘My Jamaican Guy’

05. ‘I’ve Done It Again’

06. ‘Demolition Man’

07. ‘War No More’ (new song)

08. ‘Love Is The Drug’ (Roxy Music cover)

09. ‘I’ve Seen That Face Before (Libertango)’

10. ‘Williams’ Blood’

11. ‘Amazing Grace’ (John Newton cover)

12. ‘Slave To The Rhythm ‘

13. ‘Hurricane’

14. ‘Pull Up To The Bumper’

Acts including Peaches, Skunk Anansie, Dry Cleaning, Greentea Peng, John Grant, Sky Ferreira, Hot Chip and Honey Dijon played this year’s event.

Anansie frontwoman Skin told NME last month about the “honour” of being asked to play the festival, and revealed the memorable request letter that the icon sent her.

“I was aghast because we were the first band she asked,” Skin told NME. “She wrote us a letter saying: ‘If you don’t do it, I’m going to break your neck!’ Something like that! It was a typical Grace Jones letter and it cracked me up.”