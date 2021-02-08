Watch Green Day bring out the hits at their first live show in a year

Green Day played their first live show in nearly a year this weekend, bringing a career-spanning three-song set to the annual NFL Honors show – watch the set below.

The band played ‘Holiday’, ‘Basket Case’ and 2016 track ‘Still Breathing’ outside the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Watch the set, which intersperses the band’s performance with highlights of footage from this year’s NFL competition, below.

At the time of writing, Green Day are still set to return to the UK for their coronavirus-delayed Hella Mega Tour with Weezer and Fall Out Boy in June 2021.

In a recent interview with NME, Weezer’s Rivers Cuomo says he believes the tour is still on as it stands. “My manager just told me yesterday that the US promoter is still saying it’s gonna happen,” Cuomo told NME. “That could change, but I’m not making any other plans for the summer.”

In other Green Day news, frontman Billie Joe Armstrong has revealed that he’s been writing a lot of new music in recent months.

Speaking in a new interview with NME, he said: “I’ve been writing a lot. I’m always putting something together, whether it’s a full demo in my small studio or just some voice notes on my phone.”

Armstrong released a covers album called ‘No Fun Mondays’ last November, while Green Day’s last full-length album, ‘Father Of All Motherfuckers’, came in February 2020.

Reviewing the band’s 2020 album, NME wrote: “Green Day have been bold and brazen and free of pretence. Their intent is laid bare when comparing two of the band’s record sleeves: ‘American Idiot’ was a heart like a hand grenade, ‘Father Of All’ is a unicorn puking a rainbow. Don’t try to make sense of it. Just enjoy.”