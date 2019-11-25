Watch Green Day celebrate ‘Dookie’ 25th anniversary with AMAs performance of ‘Basket Case’ and ‘Father Of All…’

The band were introduced by fan Billie Eilish

Green Day celebrated the 25th anniversary of their seminal album ‘Dookie’ with a performance of its hit track ‘Basket Case’ at the American Music Awards 2019 earlier tonight (November 24).

The punk trio also gave a performance of their latest single ‘Father Of All…’ at the ceremony, which was held in Los Angeles.

Billie Eilish introduced the band, telling the audience: “25 years ago, Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt and Tre Cool recorded their iconic album, ‘Dookie’. Growing up, there was no band more important to me or my brother.”

It was previously rumoured that Green Day could cover Taylor Swift’s ‘Bad Blood’ at the AMAs. However, the band did not end up paying tribute to the pop star, who was later crowned Artist Of The Decade at the event.

Watch footage of Green Day’s performance at the American Music Awards 2019 below.

Other performers on the night included Halsey, Selena Gomez, Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, and Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello.

Meanwhile, Eilish was amongst the winners at the event, picking up awards including New Artist Of The Year and Favourite Artist – Alternative Rock. You can keep up to date with all of the winners as they happen here.