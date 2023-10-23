Watch Green Day debut new song ‘Look Ma, No Brains’ at When We Were Young 2023

Green Day have debuted a new song titled ‘Look Ma, No Brains’ during their set at When We Were Young 2023. Check out footage of the moment below.

The trio – formed of Billie Joe Armstrong, Tré Cool and Mike Dirnt – debuted the new track last night (October 22), as part of their second show headlining the festival.

As seen in fan-captured footage, the new song sees the band maintain their traditional fast, angsty, pop-punk roots, but also has a chirpy, upbeat feel throughout.

“Don’t know much about history, cause I never learned how to read / Dropout I’m a knucklehead, sick boy I’m a shit the bed,” Armstrong sings at the start of the track, later going into the chorus: “I said look ma, I ain’t got no brains / I’m a goner and I don’t feel no pain / I’m stupid and I’m all by myself /Cause I’m special and I don’t need your help.”

Find footage of the song below.

Elsewhere in yesterday’s set at When We Were Young, Green Day played fan favourites including ‘Boulevard Of Broken Dreams’, ‘Basket Case’ and ‘Wake Me Up When September Ends’, as well as a live rendition of their recently revealed new song ‘The American Dream Is Killing Me’.

The track is the first to be taken from the band’s upcoming new album, their first since 2020’s ‘Father Of All Motherfuckers’, which was revealed to fans as the trio played an intimate live show in Las Vegas last Thursday (October 19).

Held at the 1,000-capacity Fremont Country Club venue, the gig served as a warm-up for their headline sets at this weekend’s festival, and celebrated their classic 1994 album ‘Dookie’ which is turning 30 next year.

The intimate show also saw the band announce news of a new US tour featuring The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid and The Linda Lindas, set to kick off next year.

Lead track ‘The American Dream Is Killing Me’ is set to arrive officially tomorrow (October 24). Currently, further details on the forthcoming album – including the title and release date – have not yet been announced.

In other Green Day news, earlier this year the band debuted a new song called ‘1981’ during their set at the festival d’été de Québec in Canada, and more recently reopened their Reverb online shop as a way to sell almost 100 pieces of used gear from across their career.