Watch Green Day debut new track ‘Father of All Motherfuckers’ on Jimmy Kimmel Live

First taste of the U.S. punk veterans forthcoming album gets an energetic live airing

Green Day have a new album and mega-tour on the way, and now we’ve got our first glimpse of lead single ‘Father of All’ in a live setting on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

This week the band announced the release of new album ‘Father of All Motherfuckers’, and performed the first single – ostensibly of the same name, though apparently censored for streaming purposes – for Kimmel on Thursday night. The airing marks the first live public performance of the song, barring a small LA warm-up show earlier this week. Watch it below.

‘Father of All Motherfuckers’ is the band’s 13th studio album to date, and is due out February 7th, 2020. The record precedes the recently announced ‘Hella Mega Tour’ alongside Fall Out Boy and Weezer, which kicks off in June next year.

The dates, which will also include The Interrupters, will kick off in Europe, with UK and Ireland gigs taking place at the end of June. All three will then return to North America for a headline tour across July and August.

The full UK and Ireland dates for the Hella Mega Tour are below. Tickets will be on sale from 10am on Friday September 20.

June 2020

24 – Glasgow, Bellahouston Park

26 – London, London Stadium

27 – Huddersfield, John Smith’s Stadium

29 – Dublin, RDS Arena