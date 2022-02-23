Watch Green Day drive around in a convertible in new “1972” music teaser

Green Day have shared a snippet of new music in another “1972” teaser clip.

The short video, which you can view below, is the latest in a series of teasers from the band that have been released on social media in recent months.

This new 10-second clip features the logo of frontman Billie Joe Armstrong‘s defunct Adeline Records, as well as footage of graffiti being sprayed, a studio and the band driving around in a convertible car – all of which is soundtracked by a snippet of frenetic new music.

At one point in the clip, the numbers “1972” flash up on screen yet again.

This latest teaser follows last month’s short video, which saw the trio discussing a melody and rehearsing a track that sounds reminiscent of ‘The Static Age’ from 2009’s ‘21st Century Breakdown‘.

Green Day previously shared a short clip of themselves recording music at London’s RAK Studios, set to what appeared to be a new song, as well as another short video with a mysterious split-screen teaser which saw Armstrong strumming an acoustic riff.

All the clips have featured the number “1972”, leading many fans to speculate that a new album with that title is on the way.

They’ve also tried to work out the meaning of “1972”, with one fan pointing out that all three members of the band – Armstrong, Mike Dirnt and Tré Cool – were born in 1972, while another fan added: “1972? 50th birthday special?”

Green Day’s last album – 2020’s ‘Father Of All Motherfuckers’ – received a four-star review from NME and was described as being a “good old knees-up”, free from the group’s usual politics.”

Green Day recently kicked off their 2022 tour with a set at the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest.

They will hit the UK and Europe later this summer, with dates including the ‘Hella Mega Tour’ which also features Fall Out Boy and Weezer.

Green Day will play:

June

1 – Berlin, Kindl-Bühne Wuhlheide

3 – Nürburg, Rock am Ring

7 – Copenhagen, Forum

9 – Ålesund, Color Line Stadion

11 – Johanneshov, Tele2 Arena

15 – Milan, Milano Summer Festival

16 – Florence, Firenze Rocks Festival

18 – Hradec Králové, Rock For People

19 – Vienna, Ernst-Happel Stadion

21 – Antwerp, Sportpaleis

22 – Groningen, Stadspark

24 – London, London Stadium

25 – Huddersfield, John Smith’s Stadium

27 – Dublin, Venue TBA

29 – Glasgow, Bellahouston Park

July

2 – Paris, La Defense Arena