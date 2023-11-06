Watch Green Day play ‘Good Riddance…’ with a fan at intimate Paris gig

Green Day performed a rendition of ‘Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)’ with a fan on guitar during an intimate gig in Paris this weekend – check out footage below.

The band announced a surprise show in the French capital last week, which took place at the Bataclan Theatre on Saturday (November 4).

The pop-punk trio – Billie Joe Armstrong, Tré Cool and Mike Dirnt – performed a host of hits including ‘American Idiot’, ‘Holiday’ and ‘Boulevard of Broken Dreams’, along with new track ‘Look Ma, No Brains’.

When it came to ‘Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)’, Armstrong invited a fan to play acoustic guitar. The frontman sang the track with his arm draped around the fan, encouraging him to sing parts of the song into the microphone.

Check out footage of the moment below.

The Paris performance comes ahead of surprise intimate shows in London and Milan this month.

The band have also announced a 2024 global ‘Saviors’ stadium tour which will include a huge London show.

The upcoming tour will see Green Day play stadiums across the US, UK and Europe in support of their forthcoming new album ‘Saviors‘ (out January 19) while also celebrating 30 years of their classic 1994 album ‘Dookie’ and 20 years of 2004’s ‘American Idiot’.

The UK and Ireland leg will start on June 21 at Manchester’s Emirates Old Trafford, with further dates in Glasgow, Dublin and a massive Wembley Stadium date in London on June 29. You’ll be able to purchase tickets from here on Friday, November 10 at 9.30am GMT.

The Paris performance isn’t the first time Armstrong has performed one of his hits with a fan. Back in May of this year, the singer joined covers band Borderline Toxic in London for an impromptu performance. “When you walk into a pub and the cover band starts playing your song,” Green Day wrote on Instagram.

As part of their upcoming live run, Green Day will also headline Isle Of Wight festival in a UK festival exclusive.