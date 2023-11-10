Watch Green Day play surprise intimate gig in London pub

Green Day rocked up to The Marquis pub in London last night (November 9) to perform a surprise intimate gig, which they livestreamed on their Instagram – watch the acoustic set below.

The pop-punk trio took to Instagram earlier in the day to tease the gig, with drummer Tré Cool saying in a video message: “Right now, Green Day’s in London, looking to have us some fun then. If I were the fans, I wouldn’t make plans. Keep all your cellies plugged in.”

The surprise show took place at The Marquis at 9pm, and was billed in the venue as “Busk Till Dawn”. The acoustic set saw Green Day perform 13 songs, including ‘Welcome To Paradise’, ‘Look Ma, No Brains!’, ‘Basket Case’ and ‘American Idiot’. Notably, they also performed ‘Walking Contradiction’ for the first time since 2001.

Advertisement

Watch Green Day’s surprise acoustic set at The Marquis below.

The pop-punk trio – comprised of Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt and Tré Cool – are in town to play another intimate set at London’s Electric Ballroom tonight, November 10. The surprise shows come after Green Day recently shared news of a new album ‘Saviors’.

The new LP is set to arrive on January 19, 2024, via Reprise/Warner and will be the band’s 14th studio album, following 2020’s ‘Father Of All Motherfuckers’. You can pre-order it here.

The band also announced a stadium tour for 2024 in support of the upcoming album, including a date in London. General sales to the tour will be available today (November 10) at 9.30am GMT and can be purchased here.