Watch Green Day, Weezer and Fall Out Boy warm up for ‘Hella Mega’ tour at tiny LA show

Epic.

Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer marked the announcement of the Hella Mega tour yesterday with a tiny show in Los Angeles. Check out footage and the setlists below.

Taking to the stage at the Whiskey-A-Go-Go, each band delivered their own greatest hits set, while also performing the new songs they have also released to coincide with the start of the tour.

For Green Day, that meant their debut performance of ‘Father Of All…’, taken from their forthcoming album of the same name. Not content with playing it once, they gave the track two airings because it was, by their own admission, “too short”.

Fall Out Boy and Weezer meanwhile, debuted ‘Dear Future Self (Hands Up)’ and ‘The End Of The Game’ respectively.

Following last night’s show, all three will head out on tour next summer as part of the Hella Mega tour, which will also feature The Interrupters. The dates will kick off in Europe, with UK and Ireland gigs taking place at the end of June. All three will then return to North America for a headline tour across July and August.

Green Day played

American Idiot

Holiday

Brain Stew

Bang Bang

Father of All x 2

Know Your Enemy

Basket Case

She

When I Come Around

Minority

Jesus of Suburbia

Weezer played

Buddy Holly

Beverly Hills

Hashpipe

Undone – The Sweater Song

Island In The Sun

The End Of The Game

Pork And Beans

Africa (Toto cover)

Say It Ain’t So

Buddy Holly (Barbershop quartet version)

Fall Out Boy played

Centuries

Sugar, We’re Going Down

Thanks fr th Mmrs

Dear Future Self (Hands Up)

Dance, Dance

My Songs Know What You Did In The Dark (Light Em Up)

This Ain’t A Scene, It’s An Arms Race

Saturday

The full UK and Ireland dates for the Hella Mega Tour are below. Tickets will be on sale from 10am on Friday September 20.

June 2020

24 – Glasgow, Bellahouston Park

26 – London, London Stadium

27 – Huddersfield, John Smith’s Stadium

29 – Dublin, RDS Arena