Griff gave her debut US TV appearance this week with a dramatic performance of recent single ‘Black Hole’ on Late Night With Seth Meyers.

You can watch the footage below, which saw the rising star perform with a live band on a stage covered in black water.

The track, released in January, is the lead single from Griff’s newly announced debut mixtape ‘One Foot In Front Of The Other’, which will be released on June 11.

Griff described ‘One Foot In Front Of The Other’ as “a collection of songs I’ve written during lockdown. It’s been weird making music in this time, not really experiencing real life, but I think what’s come out of feeling so uncertain about the future is knowing that all you can do is take another step”.

The majority of the new mixtape will be self-produced. “I heard a stat that 2 per cent of music producers are women,” Griff continued, “and so it feels important that as a young female in the music industry I should empower myself and continue to properly do it. It was challenging, but I hope in doing so ‘One Foot In Front Of The Other’ feels like a raw, emotional and unpolished body of work.”

Griff will support the release with a run of UK headline shows in October. She will play:

OCTOBER

Wednesday 20 – Dublin, Academy Green Room

Friday 22 – Glasgow, King Tuts

Saturday 23 – Manchester, Deaf Institute

Monday 25 – Birmingham, O2 Academy 3

Wednesday 27 – London, Heaven



Last week, meanwhile, Griff was announced as the winner of this year’s BRITs Rising Star Award after fending off competition from the likes of Pa Salieu and Rina Sawayama.

The 20-year-old, who was nominated for the prestigious honour earlier this month, now follows in the hallowed footsteps of other artists who have won the prize including the likes of Adele, Celeste, Florence & The Machine, Sam Fender and Ellie Goulding.