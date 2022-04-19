Watch grunge supergroup 3rd Secret perform ‘I Choose Me’ in Seattle

3rd Secret, the grunge supergroup featuring members of Soundgarden, Nirvana and Pearl Jam, have shared a new live video for their song ‘I Choose Me’ – you can watch it below.

The band is comprised of Jillian Raye (vocals, lyrics), Jennifer Johnson (vocals), Krist Novoselić (bass), Bubba Dupree (guitar), Kim Thayil (guitar) and Matt Cameron (drums).

After releasing their self-titled debut album last week (April 11), 3rd Secret have now shared a new live performance video of their track ‘I Choose Me’.

Recorded last month at Seattle’s Museum of Pop Culture, you can watch 3rd Secret perform ‘I Choose Me’ in the below clip.

Described as “the Alt-Folk / Grunge album for 2022 — and beyond”, ‘3rd Secret’ is billed by the band on their website as follows: “Members of major Seattle bands converge, conjuring big riffs. Krist Novoselić and Jillian Raye get into Freak Folk and Pop Syrup. Nymphs sing with the coyotes. An Owl hoots and someone is walking up stairs.”

The band have also explained that, at one point in the recording process, “there was an idea for three separate albums”.

“Anything seemed possible and attitudes were positive. In late 2021, feeling like too much time had passed, or just plain impatient, Krist and Jillian proposed 3rd Secret — combining material recorded in Seattle and on the farm. And this is how we got to this record with Jillian and Krist on the cover,” they continued.

“Today we’re all making a splash as a ‘supergroup’. 3rd Secret is perhaps a prequel to another release from this super group of musicians. There will not be a 4th Secret, rather, a new name for another round of material from these players and singers. It is about music first and foremost.”

Of their future plans, the band added: “The plan is to get together at the end of summer and finish another record. There are about half of an album of songs already existing which need to be recorded properly.

“The level of inspiration has been so high, we are looking forward to working together again. There are no plans for any live performances at this time. Thanks for all of the interest in the work. We are happy 3rd Secret is out!”