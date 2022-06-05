Watch Guns N’ Roses cover AC/DC and play rarities at first show of 2022

Guns N’ Roses kicked off their 2022 live schedule last night (June 4) by performing an AC/DC cover and two rarities.

The band were performing at the Passeio Marítimo de Algés in Oeiras in Portugal last night, which marked their first gig of the year after a scheduled performance at Florida’s Welcome To Rockville festival was cancelled due to storms last month.

During the Portuguese gig, Guns N’ Roses gave a rendition of their 1986 song ‘Reckless Life’, which originally appeared on their record ‘Live ?!*@ Like A Suicide’. It was the first time the band had played the track since 1993.

Later, they added to the clutch of AC/DC songs they’ve covered at their gigs with a take on ‘Walk All Over You’, while the encore featured the ‘Appetite Of Destruction’ version of ‘You’re Crazy’. The show marked the first airing of the latter since 1991, following an acoustic version of the track featuring in the band’s setlist in the intervening years.

Watch fan-shot footage of all three tracks above now.

Guns N’ Roses played:

‘It’s So Easy’

‘Mr. Brownstone’

‘Chinese Democracy’

‘Slither’

‘Double Talkin’ Jive’

‘Welcome To The Jungle’

‘Better’

‘Coma’

‘Reckless Life’

‘Estranged’

‘Shadow Of Your Love’

‘Walk All Over You’

‘Live And Let Die’

‘You Could Be Mine’

‘Hard Skool’

‘Absurd’

‘Civil War’

‘Sweet Child O’ Mine’

‘Rocket Queen’

‘I Wanna Be Your Dog’

‘November Rain’

‘Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door’

‘Nightrain’

‘Patience’

‘You’re Crazy’

‘Paradise City’

GN’R’s continued nod to AC/DC’s catalogue comes as no surprise. The band’s frontman Axl Rose fronted the Australian group for a stint following singer Brian Johnson being forced to leave the lineup in 2016 due to hearing issues. Johnson was confirmed to have rejoined AC/DC in 2018 and appeared on the band’s 2020 album ‘Power Up’.

Meanwhile, Guns N’ Roses are working on new music, guitarist Slash has confirmed, following the release of two singles – ‘Absurd’ and ‘Hard Skool’ – last year. “There is new material coming — everybody’s always asking,” he said in an interview earlier this year.

“I would imagine that there will be one or two songs that come out around the time that we hit the road in June.”

Guns N’ Roses are scheduled to tour across Europe this summer, including UK and Ireland dates in June and July. In Autumn, they will head over to South America and Mexico, before visiting Australia and New Zealand at the end of the year.