Watch Guns N’ Roses debut a cover of The Stooges’ ‘I Wanna Be Your Dog’ at first show in 16 months

Guns N’ Roses have kicked off their US tour and first shows in 16 months over the weekend, celebrating their return to the stage with a cover of The Stooges‘ debut single ‘I Wanna Be Your Dog’.

The first date of the band’s much-delayed stadium tour of North America took place at Pennsylvania’s Hersheypark Stadium (July 31), performed to a reported capacity of 30,000.

Marking their first live performance since March last year, Guns N’ Roses also surprised fans with their rendition of The Stooges’ 1969 classic, with Duff McKagan on vocals. Watch fan-shot footage of the cover below.

It wasn’t the only cover the band performed, though. Among their 21-song setlist were versions of Bob Dylan‘s ‘Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door’ and Wings‘ ‘Live And Let Die’, as well as Velvet Revolver‘s ‘Slither’.

In addition, they also performed a slew of their own classics, including ‘Welcome To The Jungle’, ‘November Rain’ and ‘Sweet Child O’ Mine’, with ‘Paradise City’ as their encore.

The band also commemorated the performance on social media, posting a compilation of footage from behind the scenes as well as the show itself on Instagram.

Tonight (August 3), GNR will continue their tour in Boston, playing a lengthy string of dates around the US until early October.

The band already have a few performances locked in for next year as well, including a headline spot at massive French festival Hellfest, alongside Metallica and Nine Inch Nails.

Last month, the band unveiled their own line of bongs and smoking accessories, such as hand pipes and grinders.