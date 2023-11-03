Watch Guns N’ Roses debut ‘The General’ live in Los Angeles

Guns N’Roses have debuted ‘The General’ for the first time live in Los Angeles this week (November 2). Check out the new track below.

The band first teased ‘The General’ back in August, saying the track would feature on a B-side on a 7-inch vinyl version of their new single ‘Perhaps’ which was released on October 27.

Check out the band giving ‘The General’ its live debut at the Hollywood Bowl in LA yesterday (November 2) below:

The gig yesterday marked the first of two nights at the Hollywood Bowl. It’s the first time they’ve played in LA since 2021 and the first time they’ll have played the iconic venue.

The concerts will wrap up the North American leg of the band’s world tour, with support coming from special guests The Black Keys.

The band first performed ‘Perhaps’ following its release on August 18 at the PNC Park in Pittsburgh this summer.

“Forgive me if I don’t run around and try to project as much because I’m gonna try to figure out how to fucking sing it live,” frontman Axl Rose said as he introduced the track. “I like to think of when we wrote this song it was like the immaculate inception.”

Back in June, the band also headlined Glastonbury. In a three-star review of that show, NME described the set as being “one of their strongest sets in recent years”, but receiving an underwhelming response as it was delivered to the “wrong crowd”.