Watch Guns N’ Roses give new single ‘Perhaps’ its live debut

Guns N’ Roses have performed their new single ‘Perhaps’ for the first time.

The band performed the track following its release on Friday (August 18) at the PNC Park in Pittsburgh. You can view footage below.

“Forgive me if I don’t run around and try to project as much because I’m gonna try to figure out how to fucking sing it live,” frontman Axl Rose said as he introduced the track. “I like to think of when we wrote this song it was like the immaculate inception.”

‘Perhaps’ was reportedly set for release on August 11, but was delayed due to reasons unknown at the time of publishing. Prior to its delay, a link briefly appeared on the Universal Music website, allowing eager fans to pre-save the track on Spotify and Apple Music.

However, fans were then able to hear it through an accidental leak at bars in America the following day (August 12). The track was made available on TouchTunes digital jukebox machines across the United States, complete with its potential artwork.

A 7-inch vinyl version of ‘Perhaps’ has since been announced and is due for release on October 23, alongside B-side ‘The General’. Pre-orders are available here.

The track is taken from the band’s ‘Chinese Democracy’ era and marks the band’s first release since the four-song EP ‘Hard Skool’, which arrived back in February of last year. The EP was exclusively available on the band’s official store and contained two new tracks they released the year prior – ‘Absurd’ and ‘Hard Skool’ – as well as live versions of ‘Don’t Cry’ and ‘You’re Crazy’.

Speculation that Rose and co. may be bringing the song back for an official release first arose earlier this year, when fans waiting to see the band in Tel Aviv overheard the members rehearsing ‘Perhaps’ before the show.

The band recently headlined Glastonbury. In a three-star review, NME described the set as being “one of their strongest sets in recent years”, but receiving an underwhelming response as it was delivered to the “wrong crowd”.