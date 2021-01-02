Watch Gwen Stefani revisit some iconic outfits in ‘Let Me Reintroduce Myself’ music video

Gwen Stefani returned with a new single titled ‘Let Me Reintroduce Myself’ last month, and has now followed up with a music video to match.

Premiering on YouTube yesterday (January 1), the clip for ‘Let Me Reintroduce Myself’ sees Stefani revisit some of the most iconic outfits of her 35-year career. The singer heralds looks from her early No Doubt-days with the polka-dot dress she wore in the ‘Don’t Speak’ music video, as well as a crop top tracksuit from the ‘Just A Girl’ clip in 1995.

Fans will also be able to spot fashion choices from the ‘Love Angel Music Baby’ era, including her Japanese-inspired ‘Harajuku Girls’ getup, Alice-In-Wonderland themed outfit from ‘What You Waiting For’ and a black beanie in ode to ‘Hollaback Girls’.

Watch the video below:

“literally can’t believe i got to revisit the original old me,” Stefani wrote on Twitter following the clip’s release.

“this one is for all the old school and the new school… got a smile on my face go ahead and pass it on.”

#LetMeReintroduceMyself the official music video is out NOW! 💥💥💥 literally can’t believe i got to revisit the original old me. this one is for all the old school and the new school….got a smile on my face go ahead and pass it on 😊 gx https://t.co/mEym4B28Kl pic.twitter.com/3cq3mDSgZK — Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) January 1, 2021

The release of ‘Let Me Reintroduce Myself’ marked the singer’s first original new music in four years, since her 2016 LP ‘This Is What The Truth Feels Like’.

She also released a Christmas album in 2017, featuring covers of classic songs.

In October last year the singer appeared The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon for a skit titled ‘Gwen Stefani’s Gone Country’, where she turned No Doubt’s ‘Don’t Speak’ and ‘Spiderwebs’ into country songs.