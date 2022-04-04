Watch H.E.R.’s star-studded Grammys 2022 performance

H.E.R. brought a raft of stars to her performance at the Grammys 2022 in Las Vegas tonight (April 3), uniting a group of unlikely collaborators.

The musician took to the stage at the MGM Grand to perform tracks from her 2021 debut album, ‘Back Of My Mind’, and a surprise cover.

H.E.R. began her medley of songs with ‘Damage’, during which she was joined by R&B songwriter and producer duo Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis. The pair backed up the star on keytars, dressed in their signature matching suits and fedoras.

Later, she moved to a drum kit to deliver a drum solo, water splashing up from the floor toms as she hit them, before segueing into a version of ‘We Made It’. Following that, Blink-182’s Travis Barker appeared behind the drums, while Lenny Kravitz took to the stage on guitar for a version of Kravitz’s 1993 track ‘Are You Gonna Go My Way’.

H.E.R. and Kravtiz ended the performance with a raucous crescendo as they moved from the main stage to the b-stage in the centre of the room. Watch footage of the performance below.

THIS IS WHAT THE #GRAMMYS ARE FOR! Random, unexpected collabs! @HerMusicX brought out Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis, Travis Braker, and the legendary Lenny Kravitz! pic.twitter.com/T3OOlsEGfp — Opinionated Me (@opinion8dmecom) April 4, 2022

The Grammys 2022 took place at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas tonight, after the show was postponed from its planned January event due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.

Silk Sonic opened the show with a performance of ‘777’, while Olivia Rodrigo delivered a powerful version of her breakout single ‘Drivers License’. BTS, meanwhile, became undercover agents for a stunning rendition of ‘Butter’, and Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow teamed up for a grand performance.

Foo Fighters were also scheduled to perform at the ceremony, but cancelled their appearance after the death of Hawkins last week (March 25). The band have won three Grammys so far today, including Best Rock Album for ‘Medicine At Midnight’. Billie Eilish used her rain-soaked performance of ‘Happier Than Ever’ to pay tribute to the late drummer.

Nas dipped into his back catalogue for his performance, while Lady Gaga paid tribute to her collaborator Tony Bennett.

The big winners of the night were Jon Batiste, Silk Sonic and Olivia Rodrigo. You can catch up with all of the winners from the night here.