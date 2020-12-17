Watch Haim capture 2020 with new song ‘Christmas Wrapping 2020 (all I want for christmas is a vaccine)’

Haim have captured the rollercoaster of 2020 in a funky music video for their new song, ‘Christmas Wrapping 2020 (all I want for christmas is a vaccine)’.

A unique, Hanukkah-centric take on The Waitresses’ 1982 smash ‘Christmas Wrapping’, Haim’s original lyrics were penned by Slave Play writer Jeremy O. Harris. Their rendition features bass by Thundercat and other instrumental contributions from Henry Solomon and Frank Ocean collaborator Buddy Ross.

Complete with sing-along lyrics, the accompanying video sees the sisters reference the coronavirus pandemic, Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B‘s hit single ‘WAP’, Zendaya receiving an Emmy, the US election and more.

Watch it below:

In 2019, Haim released a cover of Leonard Cohen‘s ‘If It Be Your Will’ as part of ‘Hanukkah+’, a Hanukkah compilation album that also featured The Flaming Lips and Jack Black.

The previous year, the Los Angeles outfit sold ‘Haimukkah’ holiday shirts to aid the Pittsburgh synagogue, The Tree of Life, where 11 people were killed in a mass shooting.

The trio’s latest album, ‘Women In Music Pt. III’, released in June, has been nominated at the 2021 Grammys for Album of the Year.

Haim also feature on Taylor Swift‘s recent surprise album ‘Evermore’, contributing their talents to the track ‘no body, no crime’.

In a tweet celebrating their feature on the country-tinged track, Haim shared a video of them listening to the song as they drank wine, writing above the video, “Our dream of singing on a COUNTRY FOLK SONG with the one and only queen of storytelling, miss TAYLOR SWIFT is our second Hanukkah present to you!